Homeowner finds burglar asleep in bed

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WSAZ) — A West Virginia man is facing burglary and destruction of property charges after he was found sleeping in a surprised homeowner’s bed.

Jeffrey Holbrook of Red House called deputies after he returned home and found his house ransacked.

Holbrook was recording video of the destruction when he made another discovery: a stranger asleep in his bed. He decided not to wake him.

“He was asleep. Why have a confrontation? I didn’t know if he was armed, if he would wake up and he would be armed. The police were coming,” Holbrook says.

When deputies arrived they found 39-year-old Stacy Foster still asleep.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2sx9NBB