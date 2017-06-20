How much can a doctor charge for your medical records?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Most people believe their medical records belong to them and not their physicians, which is technically correct.

When a long time physician closed up his practice he turned over all patient medical records to a third party. Those patients must pay the third party in order to get their records transferred to a new physician.

Dan Green from South Bloomfield could not understand why, so he decided he better call Jackson.

‘Medical records, I believe belong to the patient not the doctor and you shouldn’t have to pay to get a copy of them’, said Green.

The State Medical Board sets limits on how much patients can be charged for their records. In some cases, it can cost as much as $125 if you’ve seen your doctor on a regular basis for the last twenty years.

We found several former practices that did not charge the patients but simply transferred the records to the new physician as a courtesy. That is not the case with Dan Green.

You can find more information about medical records through the State Medical Board at med.ohio.gov and from the State Health Department at odh.ohio.gov.