Judge grants injunction to Comfest organizers allowing women to go topless

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Organizers with Columbus Community Festival said a judge has granted an injunction against law enforcement agencies from punishing women for going topless at the popular event.

ComFest organizers filed the federal lawsuit seeking the injunction, Monday,  just days ahead of the event.

According to organizers, state liquor agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit allegedly threatened to file charges against ComFest or shut down alcohol sales at the festival if topless women are allowed to attend and remain at the festival.

The organizers of ComFest filed the lawsuit seeking an injunction against liquor agents and other government agencies to prevent them from punishing the festival and the women who choose to attend the festival topless.

In past years, some female attendees have chosen to go to the festival topless, which is allowed under Ohio’s public decency statute. The organizers of ComFest say they have no legal standing to bar anyone from attending the festival. The festival uses a non-exclusive permit from the city, which allows Goodale Park to remain open to the public during the festival.

