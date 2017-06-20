Judy Malinowski’s daughter gives emotional testimony at Statehouse

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – There was emotional testimony Tuesday at the Ohio Statehouse from Judy Malinowski’s oldest daughter, Kaylyn Malinowski.

She spoke before the Ohio Senate in the second hearing for Judy’s Law, which would increase the sentence for attackers who intentionally disfigure someone.

The bill unanimously passed the House back in May. Supporters of the proposed legislation and Judy’s family are hoping the bill will pass quickly through the Senate, as Judy’s health continues to decline.

“Since my mom is unable to speak, I am here to speak for her,” said Kaylyn.

A brave young girl, preparing for life without her mother spoke before legislators on Tuesday.

“The man who hurt her took away a lot from my family. He took away my mom, he took away my grandma’s time and most of all he took away the most precious and most gorgeous person everyone knew,” she said.

Kaylyn Malinowski, 13, is Judy’s oldest daughter. Judy’s was horrifically burned after her ex-boyfriend doused gasoline on her and then lit her on fire. Judy’s Law aims to extend the sentence for people who intentionally disfigure someone with an accelerant like gas, by six years.

“While he got 11 years, my mom, my sister and I all got a life sentence,” said Kaylyn. “While we stand here today, my mom lays in a hospital bed where she has been for 689 days.”

Judy also spoke before senators through a recorded video.

“It destroyed my life, my family’s life, my kid’s life and everyone around us life and the laws of justice are just not fair,” she said.

Sponsor of the bill Rep. Jim Hughes said he hopes the bill will pass quickly through the Senate next week, especially because of the seriousness of Judy’s health condition.

“This is what Judy has basically, has sent me texts and everything else, how important this is to her and this is what we want to make sure she’s sending this legacy to other victims saying, ‘Hey I stood up, you can do the same,'” said Rep. Hughes.

Kaylyn urged lawmakers to pass the bill, to prevent something like this from happening to another family.

“She won’t see my graduate or see me get married. Mike committed a horrible crime and only received an 11 year sentence. By the time he gets out I’ll be 22 years old and no one knows if he’ll hurt again,” she said.