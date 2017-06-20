Light-up dance group gets Tyra’s Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent

(WCMH) – A dazzling group of dancers earner Tyra Banks’ golden buzzer on Tuesday night’s episode of America’s Got Talent.

The dancers wore lights on their faces and bodies as they danced in the dark to the Bruno Mars song 24K Magic.

The group, called Light Balance, is made up of members from Ukraine.

“Dance gave us a hope for a better life here in America. If we win the show, we will have an opportunity to change the lives of our families and bring them to America,” said one of the members in a recorded segment before the performance.

“I love this act so much. I love the creativity, also the music that you chose. I mean, we’ve seen dances in the dark before, but not this good,” said judge Heidi Klum.

Simon Cowell agreed.

“I thought the act was incredible. It was imaginative. It was different. I’ve never seen anything like that before. I thought it was incredible,” said Cowell.

Before the judges could vote on the act, host Tyra Banks took the stage, yelling, “Stop right now!”

“I’m amazed by you guys. You guys, wasn’t that incredible, like, crazy good? Like blew my mind good?” said Banks, before running off the stage and hitting the golden buzzer.

The golden buzzer allows each of the judges and the host to pass one act directly to the live rounds of the show.