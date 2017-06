CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office says 911 services will be shut down due to maintenance Wednesday morning.

Deputies say at 5am, the 911 system will be shut down for approximately 30 minutes for a necessary maintenance. It is currently scheduled to last only 30 minutes, but it could take longer.

During the maintenance period, emergency phone calls should be made to 740-773-1185, and not 911.

Deputies will notify the community as soon as the maintenance is completed.