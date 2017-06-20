One shot and killed by deputies in Butler County

ST. CLAIR TWP., OH (WCMH) – A person was shot and killed by deputies in Butler County, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

WLWT reported it happened on Trenton Road in St. Clair Township after reports of a man shooting a gun at a train.

The suspect died from injuries suffered in the shooting, the Journal News reported.

