Nanny wanted: $63k a year, good benefits, must live in haunted house

SCOTTISH BORDERS, United Kingdom (WCMH) — A family in the United Kingdom is searching for a new a new nanny after the five previous left due to “supernatural incidents” in the home.

According to a post at Childcare.co.uk, the couple, who live in Scottish Borders, is offering about $63,000 a year, four weeks vacation, and your own living area to watching their two children, ages 5 and 7.

The couple’s post notes that they have been in the house for 10 years now, and that they were told it was haunted when they bought it. However, in the past year, five different nannies have left the role after incidents where they heard strange noises, broken glass, and furniture moving.

“We’re happy to pay above the asking rate, and feel it’s important to be as up-front as possible to find the right person,” the post states.

Since making the initial post, the couple says it has received more than 2,000 messages in relation to the position.