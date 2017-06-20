One rescued from apartment complex pond, taken to Children’s Hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — At least one person was rescued from an apartment complex pond Tuesday night.

It’s happening in the area of Mallard’s Landing Drive in Columbus.

Firefighters were sent to the are around 9:30pm on a report of a child in the water, possibly drowning.

One person was pulled out of the water, according to firefighters. The person was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

