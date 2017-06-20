Possum mistaken for human body at West Virginia swimming hole

PINCH, WV (WCMH) – An investigation into possible human remains near a West Virginia swimming hole came to an abrupt end Tuesday when deputies saw the body wasn’t human at all.

The dead possum was found just after 7 p.m. at the end of Coco Road in Blue Creek behind the large station at the end of the road, WOWK reported.

BREAKING: Kanawha Sheriff Deputies on scene say body found on Coco Rd is a possum NOT human — WOWK/Alyssa Meisner (@wowkalyssa) June 21, 2017

The area is a popular swimming hole for local residents.

Upon investigation, deputies said it wasn’t a human body at all, but the corpse of a dead possum.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the possum was mistaken for a human in the first place.