Public health advisory issued for Buckeye Lake due to algae toxins

BUCKEYE LAKE, OH (WCMH) — Health officials are warning people to avoid swimming at Buckeye Lake because of dangerous algal toxins.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, an algal bloom toxin advisory was issued by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, June 16, for Buckeye Lake.

The advisory means people should avoid all contact with the water due to the toxicity from the algae bloom.

This is the first advisory for Buckeye Lake of 2017.

