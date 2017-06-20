Reports: Explosive noises heard at Brussels train station

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian media are reporting that explosion-like noises have been heard at a Brussels train station, prompting the evacuation of a main square. Brussels Police tweeted that the “incident with an individual at the Brussels Central station is under control.”

Incident avec un particulier à la gare #BruxellesCentral #Bruxelles

Situation sous contrôle mais veuillez suivre les instructions @SNCB https://t.co/QAHdzh9oGO — PolBru (@zpz_polbru) June 20, 2017

Broadcaster RTL quoted Fires Services spokesman Pierre Meys confirming that some kind of an explosion had happened in the city’s Central station on Tuesday. Meys could not say what had caused the blast.

He could only confirm that firefighters were at the scene.

The Belgian capital’s Grand Place, a major tourist site, was evacuated along with the station about 200 meters (656 feet) away.

Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people on the Brussels subway and at an airport on March 22, 2016.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.