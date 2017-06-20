Top Spots: Best yoga studios in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Wednesday is International Yoga Day and we are celebrating with a list of the best yoga studios in the Columbus area. Whether you’re a beginner looking for an easy class or an advanced yogi looking for a vigorous Ashtanga class, there are a lot of great studios where you can get your “om” on.

Seven Studios

From Soulful Restoration practices to Hot Power Vinyasa, Seven Studios offers a variety of yoga classes for all levels. They bill themselves as a community center disguised as a fitness studio and emphasize playing hard and leaving your comfort zone. Seven Studios also offers pilates, barre, bootcamp, dance, POUND, Insanity and acro classes.

GoYoga

With three locations throughout the Columbus area, GoYoga is Columbus’ largest yoga company. They offer classes that range from relaxation and deep stretching to fundamental flows and power flows. All classes can be modified for yogis of all levels with educated instructors that can help you ease up or challenge your practice.

Modo Yoga

Looking for a yoga class that blends hot yoga with social and environmental consciousness? Then, you should check out Modo Yoga. Even if hot yoga isn’t for you, they offer meditative Yin classes as well as a class that only consists one pose: Savasana.

PAI Yoga & Fitness

“Pai” is the Thai word for “go,” and PAI Yoga & Fitness strives to help you go do what is best for you, your body and your spirit. They offer everything from a Basics Flow and Slow Rise and Shine to more advanced classes like Hot Power Flow. Check out their locations in Dublin and Gahanna.

Yoga on High

With locations in the Short North and Grandview, Yoga on High is a perennial favorite in Columbus. They offer the staples like Hatha, Ashtanga, Vinyasa and prenatal classes and they also offer newer styles like aerial yoga and Sekoia. The studios also feature classes for those interested in learning about Ayurveda and Reiki.

Balanced Yoga

Balanced Yoga offers more than 70 yoga classes a week, ranging from Power Vinasa to Gentle Yin. You can sign up for a class online, on their app, through Mindbody or through Classpass.

Center for Wholeness

Tap into your own creativity at the Center for Wholeness in Clintonville. The center is a nonprofit organization that accepts grants in order to offer community outreach and wellness programs. Their classes operate as a cooperative, with each teacher instructing independently. They offer multiple styles, including Iyengar, Shakti, Kundalini, Vinyasa and much more.

Harbor Yoga Studio

If you want to focus on strength training and your core, Harbor Yoga is the place for you. They fuse core work and strength building exercises with traditional and challenging yoga poses. They also offer monthly workshops for kids!

The Yoga Factory

Located in Westerville, The Yoga Factory offers something for yogis of all levels. From Slow Flow to Yoga Strong and even paddleboard yoga, you’ll get the full experience at The Yoga Factory.

Anywhere!

You don’t need a fancy studio to flow with the best of them. You can get your vinyasa on anywhere — whether it’s the park, your living room or on your lunch break. If you prefer having someone lead you through the poses, there are a lot of free videos online. This yogi personally recommends Yoga with Adriene and Lesley Fightmaster.