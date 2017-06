HOUSTON (WCMH) – At least 10 people were injured Tuesday when a United flight bound for Houston encountered turbulence.

NBC News reported the flight originated in Panama and landed in Houston, Texas.

According to KPRC, the Boeing 737 encountered turbulence about 80 miles east of Cancun, Mexico.

Firefighters said between 10 and 15 people were injured. Three were hospitalized.

The extent of injuries was not immediately released.