VIDEO: California woman mistakes rattlesnake for dog toy

By Published: Updated:

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA (WCMH) – It’s not a toy! A woman in California got a big surprise when she reached down for what she thought was her dog’s rope toy.

The whole thing captured on home surveillance cameras.

According to CNN, Carla Rosso and her husband Ariel had just gotten out of their backyard Jacuzzi when went to pick up what she thought was her dog Duchess’ rope toy, but it turned out to be a baby rattlesnake!

Rosso panicked when she realized it was a snake, dropped it immediately and high-stepped out of there in a hurry with her dog way ahead of her.

Los Angeles County firefighters came out and killed the snake. They say that baby rattlers are actually even more dangerous than adults because they can’t control their venom.

 

