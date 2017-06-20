INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — The parents of a 7-month-old are facing neglect charges after authorities say they became publicly intoxicated at a bar with the infant in tow.

Michael Trosclair, 45, and Shari Treba, 42, both face felony neglect of a dependent charges, along with misdemeanor public intoxication charges.

Authorities say the pair were in town for a work conference when a witness reported Treba drinking alcohol while breastfeeding a baby outside a downtown bar.

According to a probable cause affidavit, around 12:38 a.m. June 16, officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to Wild Beaver Saloon at 20 E. Maryland St. on a report that a woman was breastfeeding an infant while drinking alcohol, as well as soliciting customers for beer.

Officers arrived to find Treba standing near a sleeping baby in a stroller, outside the roped-in area of the bar, drinking what appeared to be beer. Police say Treba confirmed the baby was hers and struggled to provide identification or respond to questions asked by the officers. A witness who had contacted authorities regarding the woman said Treba had been at the bar since around 10:30 p.m., offering sex to people in exchange for beer and drinking the beer while breastfeeding her infant.

Court documents further state the doorman at Wild Beaver Saloon confirmed to officers Treba “had been at the bar for a long time and he was told to keep her outside the ropes and off the property due to the child.”

When police asked Treba why she’d bring the baby to a bar with her, she did not deny breastfeeding the baby and said she’d come out to drink with her husband and her friends from work.

As officers worked to contact Child Protective Services and a child-abuse detective to have the infant medically examined, Trosclair, the infant’s father, approached the scene.

According to authorities, Trosclair appeared to be intoxicated and became angry as he approached, demanding to speak with a lawyer and acting belligerent, to the point that he resisted repeatedly as officers struggled to put him in handcuffs.

Additional witnesses told officers Treba had chained the baby stroller outside the bar, abandoning it to go inside and buy a drink. Court documents show Treba’s blood-alcohol content to be 0.193.

The infant was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health, where she was found to have no signs of intoxication or other physical signs of abuse or neglect.

Trosclair and Treba were taken to the Arrestee Processing Center.

Their initial hearings are set for Tuesday.