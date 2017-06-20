Woman killed in east Columbus stabbing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a stabbing that left a woman dead, Tuesday.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Eastmoor Boulevard at about 10:54am on the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived they found a 52-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds. Police say the woman died from her injuries.

A suspect is in custody according to police, but the information on the circumstances of the stabbing have not been released.

