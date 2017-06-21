12-year-old Texas boy and his 17-year-old sister drown in Florida hotel pool

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Texas family’s trip to Tampa took a tragic turn when a 12-year-old boy drowned in a hotel pool and his sister later died at Tampa General Hospital.

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a possible double drowning at 3:19 p.m. on Sunday.

When deputies arrived at the Clarion Inn Hotel on Adamo East, they found Sebastano Greco, age 12,  and his sister, Kesha Greco, age 17, unresponsive in the pool.

Deputies and firefighters tried to perform CPR on both children, but Sebastano could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Kesha Greco was transported to TGH where she died Tuesday evening.

The sheriff’s office said that the siblings had traveled to Tampa from Dallas with a church group.

No other details have been released.

