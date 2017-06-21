Baby rescued from hot car while mom shopped at Walmart, police say

EVANSVILLE, IN (WCMH) — An Indiana mother is facing charges after police say she left her four-month-old baby in a hot car for more than two hours.

It happened Monday afternoon outside an Evansville, Indiana Walmart.

Police said an officer was flagged down in the parking lot of the store around 4:45pm Monday. People in the parking lot were panicking about an infant left in a car. The parents nowhere in sight, WEHT reported.

The temperature outside was more than 80 degrees.

The officer took just a few minutes to decide the infant was in distress and decided to get the baby out of the car.

Doug McGuire was just leaving Wal-Mart, just finished shopping, when he happened upon the scene. McGuire said he could hear the baby crying and said he realized the baby was in trouble.

McGuire says he began recording with his phone when police arrived. McGuire’s video captures the moment police use a tool to shatter the glass and unlock the doors.

EPD says the four-month-old infant was taken to a local hospital and is in perfect health. The child was taken into custody of Child Protective Services.

The mother, Kelly Decorrevont, 35, was found shopping inside the store

An arrest affidavit said the infant was left in the car for more than two and a half hours, WFIE reported.

Police said Decorrevont told them she did not realize her son was in the car. She told officers her teen daughter must have put the baby in the car without her knowing.

Decorrevont faces charges of child neglect and possession of marijuana.