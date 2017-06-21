Buckeye fan cuts Script Ohio into Michigan fan’s yard

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – If you’re a Michigan fan in central Ohio, you should probably think twice before asking your Buckeye fan neighbors to take care of your yard.

Powell resident Ty Higgins said in a Facebook post that his neighbor is out of town this week. The neighbor asked Higgins to watch over his place while he was gone.

Higgins decided to give the neighbor’s yard a little bit of a Buckeye spruce-up.

The video shows Higgins cutting a Script Ohio into the lawn, set to the sounds of TBDBITL playing Le Regiment. Higgins then dots the i with a weed wacker.

The video has since gone viral for Higgins, with more than 17,000 shares as of 4pm Wednesday.