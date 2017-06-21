City of Columbus shutting down east side strip club

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus City Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that a “notorious” gentlemen’s club on the east side has been shut down.

According to the city complaint, police have been called to Rachel’s Gentleman’s Club on Channingway Boulevard more than 135 times since 2015, when police began investigating the club. The calls include robbery, assaults, shootings, and underage drinking.

A man was shot and killed near the club on June 1, 2017.

PDF: Official City of Columbus complaint Rachel’s Gentlemen’s Club

The city was granted an emergency restraining order Wednesday and a board-up request against the owner of the club, Hetzbach Corporation, and its incorporators, Franz J. Schwarzbach and Ramona C. Hetzel. According to the city attorney’s office, police also sent letters earlier this year notifying the owners of the club that underage purchases of alcohol were happening at the building.