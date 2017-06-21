Columbus Police Chief recommends 24-hour suspension for officer seen kicking suspect

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Police Chief Kim Jacobs has sent her recommendation of a 24 hour suspension for Zachary Rosen, the officer seen on video kicking a suspect, to the Columbus Director of Public Safety’s office.

The recommendation will be sent to the Columbus Director of Public Safety for further consideration. It will be up the Director of Public Safety to determine whether to uphold the suspension or terminate his job.

An early investigation determined Rosen used a type of force outside of department’s policy when he stomped on a suspect April 8.

Video posted to YouTube by Roiesha Pettiford shows a portion of the arrest. The suspect, Demarko Anderson, appears to be on the ground with an officer on top of him. Another officer, later identified as Rosen, comes from outside of the frame and kicks Anderson.

Rosen was also one of two officers involved in the June, 2016 shooting death of Henry Green. A grand jury recently declined to indict Rosen and Officer Jason Bare for that shooting.

