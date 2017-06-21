Columbus Zoo euthanizes mandrill whose health was ‘rapidly declining’

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said Wednesday that they had to euthanize a member of their animal family, a mandrill named Doug.

Doug was 22 1/2 years old, exceeding the life expectancy of 21.1 years for mandrills in accredited facilities. He came to Columbus from Jacksonville in 2013. The zoo says he fathered two sons while in Columbus and “was a patient and protective father.”

The zoo says the primate’s health had been rapidly declining.

Doug also painted and created many pieces to raise funds for conservation. The zoo says his “greetings and welcome grin will be deeply missed.”