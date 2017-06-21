Giordano’s deep-dish pizza opens in north Columbus

By Published:
Credit: Giordano’s

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One of Chicago’s best known deep dish pizza joints is now open in Columbus.

Giordano’s Pizza recently opened its first location in Ohio, near the newly-opened Ikea.

The new restaurant is open Monday-Thursday 4pm-10pm, Friday 4pm-11pm, Saturday 11am-11pm and 11am-10pm on Sundays.

Giordano’s is known for its stuffed, deep-dish pizza that takes 45 minutes to bake. It was once named “Chicago’s Best Pizza” by NBC, CBS Chicago, Home & Garden Magazine and the New York Times.

While the restaurant open now with limited hours, a grand opening ribbon cutting celebration is planned for next week.

