June 21 celebrated as Make Music Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Make Music Columbus, a local part of the global Make Music Day, will be making its debut in Columbus June 21.

Make Music Day is a global celebration that takes place on the summer solstice every year. It began in France in 1982, and has now spread to over 100 countries around the world.

To honor the world’s largest annual music event, 52 U.S. cities and two states will host performances. The performances consist of all different types of music, performed by anyone who wants to join the celebration.

The performances in Central Ohio neighborhoods will be free, with anyone who wants to attend given the chance to. Multiple locations around the city have been designated for performances. You are able to search for performances by location, artist, or music genre on the event’s website.

The event is being put on by several community partners and organizations. They include the City of Columbus, Columbus Music Commission, and Groove U.