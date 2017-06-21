Missing boy found on roof of home by reporter covering story in helicopter

(INSIDE EDITION) — An 11-year-old boy reported missing by his parents turned up in a most unlikely place Wednesday: Taking a nap on the roof of his house.

The two-hour search came to an end as a news helicopter from WSVN-TV spied the boy nestled atop the roofing tiles of his Miami home.

“We spotted the child,” reporter Ralph Rayburn radioed to his assignment desk. “He’s on the roof of his house.”

Police had been searching the neighborhood when the kid was seen snoozing on a tarp.

“He appears to be in good shape,” Rayburn told his colleagues.

Rayburn’s co-workers called police to let them know the boy’s location.

The helicopter journalist told Inside Edition that he was flabbergasted at the sight of the child as he passed over the house. His first reaction was disbelief. "Am I seeing what I'm seeing? OK, is that him? That's the kid, on the roof. That's the kid!" Officers helped the chagrined boy down from his hiding place. And why had he run off? He didn't want to go to summer camp. "I didn't mean to cause any trouble," he said. "I didn't mean to waste any of the police officers' time. I just do the stupidest things sometimes," the child said.