Mom drops Texas teen off for freshman orientation, makes new friends, goes viral

KETK Staff Published:

San Marcos, Texas (KETK) – The mother of an incoming Texas State freshman has gained national attention after making the most of dropping her daughter off at orientation.

On Monday, Avery Leilani, an incoming freshman at Texas State in San Marcos, sent out the following tweet:

After dropping her daughter off on Monday, Leilani’s mom wasted no time seeing what all the fuss was about in San Marcos. She made headed to the football field and made new friends along the way.

Since posting the screenshots on social media, Leilani’s tweet, as of Wednesday morning, has been retweeted more than 85,000 times. It has also racked up more than 388,000 favorites and collected around 1,000 replies.

Soon after, Twitter user BG tweeted a picture of her mom making friends at Texas State as well:

You go, Mom! You do you!

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s