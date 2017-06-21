Mother accused of offering to record video of children doing sexual acts

WKRG Published:
Jennifer Lynne Weekley, 37

BAY MINETTE, AL (WKRG) — An Alabama woman is accused of offering recordings of her children engaging in sexual acts.

Jennifer Lynne Weekley, 37, has been charged with sexual abuse of a child, permitting a child to engage in pornographic activity and production of pornography with minors.  She is in the Baldwin County Jail on $300,000 bond ($100,000 per charge).

Weekley allegedly texted offers of videos showing her children engaging in sexual acts.  Her children are under the age of 12-years-old.

News 5 is told Weekley allegedly used “sex games” to entice the children into performing sexual acts.  Authorities believe there is a long history of child sex abuse.

If Weekley is able to make the $300,000 bond, she is required to wear an ankle monitor and can’t have any contact with a person under the age of 18.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s