Multiple people shot, stabbed at Dayton elementary school basketball court

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple people are being treated at Miami Valley Hospital for gunshot and stab wounds after an incident on an elementary school basketball court.

Dayton Police say a fight broke out on the basketball court at Kemp Elementary School on Gondert Avenue around 12 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they said they found multiple people injured. Police said at least three people were shot and one person was stabbed.

Officials with Miami Valley Hospital said the suspect is among those being treated.

An adult woman is in jail in connection to the incident, though it’s unclear what her role is.

Dayton Police said they plan to release more information later this afternoon.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s