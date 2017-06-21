Multiple people shot, stabbed at Dayton elementary school basketball court

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple people are being treated at Miami Valley Hospital for gunshot and stab wounds after an incident on an elementary school basketball court.

Dayton Police say a fight broke out on the basketball court at Kemp Elementary School on Gondert Avenue around 12 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they said they found multiple people injured. Police said at least three people were shot and one person was stabbed.

Officials with Miami Valley Hospital said the suspect is among those being treated.

An adult woman is in jail in connection to the incident, though it’s unclear what her role is.

Dayton Police said they plan to release more information later this afternoon.