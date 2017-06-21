Officer Alan Horujko honored by Ohio House

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio State University Police Officer Alan Horujko was honored Wednesday for stopping a terrorist attack in November.

Ohio House Speaker Clifford A. Rosenberger (R-Clarksville), State Representatives Mike Duffey and Kristin Boggs, and the delegation of Franklin County members presented an Ohio House resolution recognizing Officer Horujko for his act of heroism in the face of the attack at The Ohio State University on November 28, 2016.

Ofc. Horujko shot and killed 18-year-old Abdul Razak Ali Artan, who plowed his car into a group of people on campus and started stabbing them.

“It was a privilege to recognize Officer Alan Horujko for his swift and effective actions against a heinous and reckless terrorist attack on Ohio State’s campus last fall,” said Speaker Rosenberger. “Because of his due diligence to the university and the people of Columbus, he was able to prevent further violence by taking on the assailant within a minute of the attack. I thank him for his bravery and service.”