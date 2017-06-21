Officials unveil ‘Franklin County Opiate Action Plan’ to combat drug crisis

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The City of Columbus and Franklin county unveiled its new “Franklin County Opiate Action Plan” on Wednesday.

It was created by the Alcohol Drug and Mental Health Board of Franklin County (ADAMH) with direction from county and city officials.

The plan focuses on four things: preventing opiate abuse and addiction, reducing the number of opiate-related deaths, expanding access for treatment, and improving the safety of our community.

