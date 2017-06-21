Ohio State sues Short North clothing retailer for copyright infringement

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –The Ohio State University has filed a lawsuit against Columbus clothing retailer Lamp Apparel, citing copyright infringement.

The University contacted the Short North-based store in 2013 and 2015, according to court documents.

OSU claims Lamp Apparel “has offered to manufacture, manufactured, sold and shipped t-shirts, as described above, that display counterfeits or colorable imitations of federally registered Ohio State Trademarks on clothing products.” The trademarks in question include the “Block O,” “Script Ohio,” and the Buckeye leaf.

PDF: Ohio State lawsuit against Lamp Apparel

According to the lawsuit filed June 14, 2017, OSU is seeking a permanent injunction against the company and statutory damages of $1,000,000.

As of Wednesday, much of the Ohio State University gear has been taken down from Lamp Apparel’s website.