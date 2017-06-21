Ohio State sues Short North clothing retailer for copyright infringement

By Published: Updated:
Lamp Apparel's store window in Nov. 2014 (Via Ohio State University court filing)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –The Ohio State University has filed a lawsuit against Columbus clothing retailer Lamp Apparel, citing copyright infringement.

The University contacted the Short North-based store in 2013 and 2015, according to court documents.

OSU claims Lamp Apparel “has offered to manufacture, manufactured, sold and shipped t-shirts, as described above, that display counterfeits or colorable imitations of federally registered Ohio State Trademarks on clothing products.” The trademarks in question include the “Block O,” “Script Ohio,” and the Buckeye leaf.

PDF: Ohio State lawsuit against Lamp Apparel

According to the lawsuit filed June 14, 2017, OSU is seeking a permanent injunction against the company and statutory damages of $1,000,000.

As of Wednesday, much of the Ohio State University gear has been taken down from Lamp Apparel’s website.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s