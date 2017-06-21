PICKAWAY CO., OH (WCMH) — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old girl who said she had an interaction with a man pretending to be a police officer was lying.

Madison Stacey, 19, has been charged with making false alarm by making a false police report.

The Pickaway County Sheriff’s office was originally investigating after Stacey said a man impersonating a police officer pulled her over for speeding at the corner of S.R. 207 and Mouser Road. The man said he was a police officer on his way to work, and reportedly had a man in the car with him. The teen originally told investigators she got in the man’s car.

