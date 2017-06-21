Pike County Sheriff warns of man pretending to be deputy

CREDIT: Pike Co. Sheriff Charles Reader

PIKE CO., OH (WCMH) — Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says his office is investigating a man who may be impersonating an officer.

Reader shared a photo of the man in a shirt that appears to have a Pike County Sheriff’s Office logo. He said the man is claiming to be a Pike County deputy/instructor.

Reader said the man is not affiliated with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, and asks anyone who sees him to notify local authorities. The PCSO is investigating, and the man may face criminal charges.

The Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office phone number is 740-947-2111.

