Protesters from Planned Parenthood rally against ‘Trumpcare’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — “Don’t take away our care”–that was the message at protests put on by Planned Parenthood across the country and in Columbus Wednesday night. In Franklinton, dozens came out to rally against the American Healthcare Act or “Trumpcare.”

Organizers said the AHCA the would de-fund Planned Parenthood and put women’s lives at risk.

“What do we want? Access. When do we want it? Now!” That was one of the chants by protestors.

The proposed cuts target Planned Parenthood’s Medicaid funding. Growing up in foster care Sarah Inskeep benefited from the Medicaid program. She’s an example of the tens of thousands of people in Ohio she said will be hurt by the cuts.

“I got the care that I needed because of that program,” she said. “It is an attack on women, families, trans folks, LGBTQ folks, low-income folks, it is a wide spectrum.”

Karen Thomas came out in support. She said everyone deserves access.

“I don’t want them to skip being properly cared for because they don’t have the money,” Thomas said.

The women said they won’t stop fighting to make sure the doors stay open.

The GOP Senate healthcare bill is expected to be released any day now. For Planned Parenthood it’s a waiting game to see exactly what the legislation will mean for them.