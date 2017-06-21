Sculpture to honor ‘Beautiful Mind’ mathematician Nash, wife

By Published:
FILE - In this March 24, 2002 file photo, John Nash, left, and his wife Alicia, arrive at the 74th annual Academy Awards, in Los Angeles. A sculpture honoring famed mathematician John Nash and his wife will be erected in West Windsor, the New Jersey town where they spent their last years. West Windsor has commissioned an artist to build the statue at Nash Park, which was dedicated in honor of the Nobel Prize winner. (AP Photo/Laura Rauch, File)

WEST WINDSOR, N.J. (AP) — A sculpture honoring famed mathematician John Nash and his wife will be erected in the New Jersey town where they spent their last years.

NJ.com reports West Windsor has commissioned an artist to build the statue at Nash Park, which was dedicated in honor of the Nobel Prize winner.

Nash was widely renowned for his brilliance and eccentricity. He gained fame outside academia thanks in part to the Academy Award-winning 2001 film “A Beautiful Mind,” which chronicled his struggle with schizophrenia. Russell Crowe played him in the movie. Jennifer Connelly played his wife.

Nash and his wife, Alicia Nash, were killed in a taxi crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in 2015.

The sculpture is expected to cost around $160,000 and take 18 months to complete.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s