Spring ended warmer and wetter than normal

Columbus (WCMH) – Officially at 12:24am this morning we marched into Summer. Spring 2017 turned out to be warmer and wetter than normal, but not by a lot.

Features of Spring 2017:

Average high temperature: 73.2°

Average low temperature: 52.1°

Average combined temperature: 62.6°

Difference from normal: +3.7°

April was the warmest (#1) April on record, +6.6°

May was the 54th warmest May on record, +0.5°

Warmest temp was 93° (June 12th, June 16th)



Spring 2017 received 12.74″ of rain, +1.25″ above normal

Spring had 11 days with a trace of rain

Spring had 39 days with measurable (0.01″ or greater) rain

Spring had 2 days with snow flurries

Spring had no measurable snowfall

Temperature Frequency in Spring (93 days, March 20-June 20):

Highs Lows 90s 5 0 80s 26 0 70s 27 4 60s 24 16 50s 8 40 40s 3 21 30s 0 10 20s 0 2

Precipitation Frequency in Spring (93 days, March 20-June 20):

Rain Snow Trace 11 2 .01-.1″ 15 0 .11-.25″ 7 0 .25-.50″ 6 0 .50-.99″ 9 0 1″+ 2 0 sum 50 2 % 54% 2%

Below is the 3 month outlook from the Climate Prediction Center at NOAA:

This outlook covers Mid-June to Mid-September, or the majority of Summer 2017.

First is the outlook for temperatures, which shows a better chance of above normal temperatures for almost then entire US, including Alaska.

Below that is the forecast for precipitation, which shows near normal precipitation for most except in the mid-section of the country.

Below is the full data for highs, lows, departure from normal, rainfall, and snowfall for Spring 2017 in Columbus:

high low average dep(+/-) precip. snow 3/20/2017 47 31 39 -4.3 0.3 3/21/2017 59 37 48 4.3 3/22/2017 42 27 34.5 -9.6 3/23/2017 56 24 40 -4.5 3/24/2017 76 49 62.5 17.7 T 3/25/2017 75 58 66.5 21.3 3/26/2017 65 53 59 13.4 1.53 3/27/2017 68 50 59 13 0.03 3/28/2017 61 45 53 6.6 0.03 3/29/2017 64 40 52 5.3 3/30/2017 77 49 63 15.9 0.3 3/31/2017 60 44 52 4.5 0.78 4/1/2017 49 39 44 -3.9 4/2/2017 63 35 49 0.7 4/3/2017 69 48 58.5 9.9 0.13 4/4/2017 64 47 55.5 6.5 T 4/5/2017 74 40 57 7.6 0.67 4/6/2017 60 36 48 -1.7 0.11 T 4/7/2017 52 35 43.5 -6.6 0.02 T 4/8/2017 61 32 46.5 -4 4/9/2017 76 40 58 7.1 4/10/2017 80 59 69.5 18.3 4/11/2017 65 54 59.5 7.9 0.45 4/12/2017 67 44 55.5 3.6 4/13/2017 69 47 58 5.7 T 4/14/2017 76 53 64.5 11.9 T 4/15/2017 81 55 68 15 0.01 4/16/2017 80 63 71.5 18.2 0.01 4/17/2017 70 54 62 8.3 T 4/18/2017 76 49 62.5 8.5 0.01 4/19/2017 78 63 70.5 16.1 T 4/20/2017 84 61 72.5 17.8 0.05 4/21/2017 68 50 59 4 0.01 4/22/2017 57 42 49.5 -5.8 0.07 4/23/2017 71 37 54 -1.7 4/24/2017 72 44 58 2 4/25/2017 76 54 65 8.7 4/26/2017 85 56 70.5 13.9 4/27/2017 76 53 64.5 7.6 T 4/28/2017 72 46 59 1.8 0.25 4/29/2017 76 56 66 8.5 0.8 4/30/2017 85 56 70.5 12.7 T 5/1/2017 76 54 65 6.9 0.57 5/2/2017 63 48 55.5 -2.9 0.04 5/3/2017 59 45 52 -6.7 T 5/4/2017 63 50 56.5 -2.5 0.61 5/5/2017 57 45 51 -8.3 0.72 5/6/2017 59 45 52 -7.6 0.04 5/7/2017 60 38 49 -10.9 5/8/2017 60 35 47.5 -12.7 5/9/2017 57 41 49 -11.5 T 5/10/2017 74 51 62.5 1.7 5/11/2017 67 55 61 0 0.17 5/12/2017 64 50 57 -4.3 5/13/2017 73 45 59 -2.6 5/14/2017 82 54 68 6.1 5/15/2017 76 52 64 1.8 5/16/2017 87 58 72.5 10 5/17/2017 88 67 77.5 14.7 5/18/2017 85 70 77.5 14.4 0.02 5/19/2017 84 56 70 6.6 1.49 5/20/2017 76 54 65 1.3 0.02 5/21/2017 75 65 70 6 0.66 5/22/2017 68 52 60 -4.3 5/23/2017 75 51 63 -1.6 5/24/2017 69 60 64.5 -0.4 0.02 5/25/2017 69 58 63.5 -1.7 0.36 5/26/2017 76 57 66.5 1 0.18 5/27/2017 81 63 72 6.2 0.12 5/28/2017 79 65 72 5.8 T 5/29/2017 82 61 71.5 5 0.22 5/30/2017 80 58 69 2.2 5/31/2017 80 56 68 0.9 6/1/2017 78 51 64.5 -2.9 6/2/2017 82 53 67.5 -0.3 6/3/2017 86 54 70 1.9 6/4/2017 89 65 77 8.6 0.27 6/5/2017 83 59 71 2.3 0.72 6/6/2017 73 54 63.5 -5.5 6/7/2017 66 56 61 -8.3 6/8/2017 76 52 64 -5.6 6/9/2017 82 53 67.5 -2.5 6/10/2017 86 64 75 4.7 6/11/2017 90 67 78.5 7.9 6/12/2017 93 66 79.5 8.7 6/13/2017 88 74 81 9.9 0.04 6/14/2017 83 69 76 4.6 6/15/2017 86 70 78 6.3 6/16/2017 93 70 81.5 9.5 6/17/2017 91 69 80 7.8 6/18/2017 90 69 79.5 7 0.57 6/19/2017 82 59 70.5 -2.2 0.34 6/20/2017 82 59 70.5 -2.4

If you have any questions about Spring, Summer, climate, or any other weather question, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave