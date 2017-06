COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus SWAT officers have made an arrest out of a barricade situation on Union Avenue.

Police say officers were trying to get a man out of a home on the 1700 block of Union Avenue.

There is a warrant for his arrest, but no more details are available at this time.

Police confirmed just after 1:00 am that officers were able to make the arrest without incident.

Southbound Townsend Avenue was closed at Sullivant Avenue for the situation. But it is back open now.