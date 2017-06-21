Teen Crossfit champion embraces muscles, victories

By Published:
Marysvillle High School senior and Crossfit athlete Anna Weigand trains at her family's gym.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio – “I love my muscles…” she says with pride. “I’ve gotten called a man a lot of times and at first I cried, it would really bring me down. They were shaming my muscles… shaming the way I looked.”

Anna Weigand just looks like a champion.

A senior soccer player at Marysville High School, Weigand is training for this summer’s World Crossfit Games in Madison, WI. She’s one of 20 girls worldwide in her 16-17 year old division who has qualified to compete at the biggest event in Crossfit.

She trains at Route 33 Crossfit in Marysville, and her parents happen to own the business.

Crossfit is a rigorous, rugged sport at the competitive level, and that’s what appeals most to Anna.

“I like the pain, I know that is kind of crazy to think…” Anna says. “I like that feeling when I’m in the middle of the workout and my lungs are on fire and muscles are hurting cause I know I’m getting better when that is happening.”

