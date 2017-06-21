COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for several suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of Victoria’s Secret merchandise on 3 consecutive days.

The women entered the Victoria’s Secret PINK store in the afternoon on June 14, 15, 16, and 19, police say. Between the four days, they stole more than $6,000 worth of hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants, shorts, and tank tops from the business. Police said the suspects either brought plastic bags or stole a $35 duffel bag to stuff the items in.

Anyone with information on the identities of these suspects is asked to contact Det. Sharma in CPD’s Burglary Unit at 645-2072 or ssharma@columbuspolice.org.