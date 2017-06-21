VIDEO: Columbus Police looking for women who took $6,000 worth of Victoria’s Secret merchandise

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for several suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of Victoria’s Secret merchandise on 3 consecutive days.

The women entered the Victoria’s Secret PINK store in the afternoon on June 14, 15, 16, and 19, police say. Between the four days, they stole more than $6,000 worth of hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants, shorts, and tank tops from the business. Police said the suspects either brought plastic bags or stole a $35 duffel bag to stuff the items in.

Anyone with information on the identities of these suspects is asked to contact Det. Sharma in CPD’s Burglary Unit at 645-2072 or ssharma@columbuspolice.org.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s