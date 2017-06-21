Zanesville Goodwill receives duffel bag filled with clothes and $100k in cash

By Published:

ZANESVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Two employees at a Goodwill in Zanesville found $100,000 in cash in a duffel bag of donated clothes.

A woman from Lewisville dropped off the clothes and the large amount of money at a Goodwill in Zanesville.

The employees initially thought the money was fake, so they took the bag to their manager who used a counterfeit pen to determine that the money was in fact real.

Turns out, the husband of the woman who donated the clothes had recently withdrawn the money to purchase a new home.

He then put the money in the trunk of his car where he thought no one would find it.

The money was turned over to police and the rightful owners were notified.

The store’s manager said they’re proud of their employee’s honesty.

