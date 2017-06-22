8-year-old boy dies 2 days after being pulled out of apartment complex pond

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Coroner’s Office says a 8-year-old boy who was pulled from a pond Tuesday has died.

Abdinasir Ali was not breathing when firefighters pulled him out of the water Tuesday night.

He was taken to Nationwide Children’s in critical condition from the scene near Mallard’s Landing Drive.

