COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say they are diverting traffic from I-71 southbound onto I-270 westbound on the north side due to an accident.

The single-vehicle accident happened around 12:45 am Thursday morning.

Police say the call originally came in as a report of a flipped over car.

According to police, two people were transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

The accident is under investigation.