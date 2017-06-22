Barricades placed along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach after string of shootings

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach initiated its first plan of action Thursday morning following five shootings in three days.

According to the city’s Facebook page, barricades have been installed on Ocean Boulevard following a shooting early Sunday morning that injured seven people. City officials decided in a special city council meeting Tuesday that the barricades would be used on a “trial run” basis.

The goal of the barricades is to keep pedestrians from getting into the street, the city reports. In Sunday morning’s shooting incident, the arguing and subsequent fighting spilled into the street before the shooting started.

Other actions planned by city officials include consideration of an ordinance to extend the juvenile curfew. The ordinance will be discussed Tuesday, in a regularly scheduled council meeting. Myrtle Beach currently has a 1:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew for ages 17 and under. Moving the curfew hour to midnight, or earlier, will be the subject of discussion, the city says.

Santee Cooper also has agreed to install 200 of the brighter LED lights on second and third-row streets, for better visibility. Myrtle Beach law enforcement and city leaders meet today with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster to talk about state assistance.