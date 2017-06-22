Building explosion reported in Bellefontaine

By Published: Updated:

BELLEFONTAINE, OH (WCMH/WDTN) — The Logan County Sheriff says there was a reported gas line explosion just south of Bellefontaine Thursday.

A line was struck at about 12:28pm at the intersection of County Road 11 and County Road 18.

Police in Bellefontaine said they are unaware of any injuries at this time but the incident is being handled by the Bellefontaine Fire Department.

Officials have not said what kind of building it was. Sister station WDTN says it has learned the building was once a gas company and has been converted into a church.

It is still an active scene.

