Capitol police arrest protesters, some in wheelchairs, outside McConnell’s office

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police have arrested 43 people who were protesting proposed cuts to Medicaid inside a Senate office building.

In a statement, Capitol Police say the protesters “removed themselves from their wheelchairs and lay themselves on the floor, obstructing passage through the hallway and into nearby offices.”

Protesters filled a hallway in the office building, outside the office of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

Some of the protesters were yelling “no cuts to Medicaid” as they were being led away by police.

The protest came on the same day Senate Republican leaders released their version of a bill that would repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s health law. The bill limits Medicaid spending.

Capitol Police say those arrested were charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding, which means inconveniencing or disturbing others.