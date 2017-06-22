CBJ gets challenging schedule for ’17-’18 season

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If the Blue Jackets hope to mimic their success from last season, they’ll need to press through a challenging schedule. The CBJ will play 17 back-to-back games (consecutive nights) this coming season, second most of any NHL team.

The NHL and the Jackets released their new schedule Thursday afternoon.

The Jackets will open their new season Oct. 6 at home against the New York Islanders. They also play a New Year’s Eve home game (vs. Tampa Bay) and a St. Patrick’s Day home game (vs. Ottawa).

Among the other highlights of the CBJ home schedule:

Oct. 13 and Nov. 17 vs. NY Rangers (Rick Nash, Henrik Lundqvist and Metropolitan Division rivals)

and (Rick Nash, Henrik Lundqvist and Metropolitan Division rivals) Nov. 7 vs. Nashville Predators (lone visit by reigning Western Conference champions and former Central Division rivals)

(lone visit by reigning Western Conference champions and former Central Division rivals) Feb. 6 and Feb. 26 vs. Washington Capitals (Alex Ovechkin and back-to-back reigning Presidents’ Trophy winners)

and (Alex Ovechkin and back-to-back reigning Presidents’ Trophy winners) Feb. 18 and Apr. 5 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Sidney Crosby and back-to-back reigning Stanley Cup champions)

and (Sidney Crosby and back-to-back reigning Stanley Cup champions) Feb. 24 vs. Chicago Blackhawks (lone visit by former Central Division rival; 2010, 2013 and 2015 Stanley Cup champions)

(lone visit by former Central Division rival; 2010, 2013 and 2015 Stanley Cup champions) Dec. 31 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (New Year’s Eve)

(New Year’s Eve) Mar. 6 vs. Vegas Golden Knights (debut visit by NHL’s newest franchise)

(debut visit by NHL’s newest franchise) Mar. 9 and Apr. 3 vs. Detroit Red Wings (former Central Division rivals)

and (former Central Division rivals) Mar. 12 vs. Montreal Canadiens (lone visit by 24-time Stanley Cup champions)