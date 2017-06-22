Chillicothe Police looking for runaway juvenile

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) — Chillicothe Police are looking to locate a runaway juvenile.

Police say Jasmine Hamilton was last seen on E. Water St. last week, wearing green sweat pants. Hamilton is a white female, 5’8″ tall and 138 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows Hamilton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Chillicothe Police Dept. at 740-773-1191 or a local law enforcement agency.

