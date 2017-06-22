Columbus Police homicide detectives investigating after body found in Linden

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police homicide division is investigating after a body was found in Linden on Thursday morning.

Police say first responders found a dead body on the side of a building in the 1800 block of Oakland Park Avenue. The person was pronounced dead at 8:08am, and homicide detectives were called out to investigate at 9:57am.

