COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Facebook is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the GIF by allowing all users to use GIFs in comments.

As of June 15, all users have the ability to easily find GIFs and use them in comments.

To use them, just tap the GIF button when you make a comment, type in what you’re looking to say and add the GIF that best matches.

According to Facebook, more than 13 billion GIFs were sent in the last year. That’s 25,000 every minute.